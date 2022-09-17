Dominic Buxton rushed for the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter, Conner Whitten added two scoring runs, and Wells stopped a last-minute drive by Freeport to secure a 35-28 football win Saturday night in Freeport.

Buxton’s 9-yard TD run gave Wells (3-0) a 21-14 lead. Sam DeMauro made it 28-14 when he intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown.

After Jordan Knighton’s second TD run for Freeport (2-1) cut the margin to 28-21, Griffin Brickett answered with a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Knighton’s first touchdown was an 80-yard run at the end of the first half that tied the game at 14-14.

Freeport also scored on a 21-yard pass from Aidan Heath to Nick White in the first quarter and a 10-yard run by Cooper DeLois in the fourth.

DIRIGO 64, TRAIP ACADEMY 8: Charlie Houghton threw four touchdown passes and ran for two TDs, leading the Cougars (2-1) over the Rangers (0-3) in an 8-man Small School South game in Kittery.

Houghton’s touchdown passes went to four different receivers: 40 yards to Trent Holman, 35 to Dakota Tompkins, 47 to Nathaniel Wainwright and 40 to Tanner Bradeen. His touchdown runs were 3 and 37 yards.

Bradeen also ran for touchdowns of 3 and 15 yards. Caiden Skidgell added a 5-yard TD run.

Trevor Crosby grabbed two interceptions for Dirigo’s defense.

Two freshmen combined for Traip’s touchdown – a pass from Max Jordan to Seamus Berry.

TELSTAR 35, SACOPEE VALLEY 6: Gavinn Martin scored on two long touchdown runs and added a receiving touchdown to pace the Rebels (2-1) past the Hawks (0-3) in Hiram.

Martin opened the scoring in the second quarter, and Will Doyle connected with Cameron Palmer for a touchdown to give Telstar a 12-0 halftime lead.

After Doyle hooked up with Martin in the third quarter, Wyatt Lilly added a long touchdown run to make it 28-0. Doyle threw for a pair of 2-point conversions, to Palmer and Anthony Conant.

In the fourth quarter, Sacopee Valley got on the scoreboard with a touchdown run by quarterback Ashton Day. Martin rounded out the scoring with his second long touchdown run to go over 100 yards rushing for the game. Evan Leach tacked on the extra point.

Holden Monzo and Cruze Kimball collected fumble recoveries for the Telstar defense.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Jack Peyron scored twice and Dylan Santamaria had a goal and two assists as the Rangers (4-0) beat the Panthers (2-4) in Yarmouth.

Santamaria opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, heading home a Peyron corner kick. Peyron then scored his first goal, assisted by Santamaria, in the 36th minute.

NYA (2-4) got on the board six minutes into the second half when Rodgers Crowles set up Theo Fahlgren, but Peyron answered just seven minutes later.

NYA again closed to within a goal with just under 10 minutes remaining, as Ethan Brochu set up Cooper St. Hilaire. This time it took Traip only a minute to respond, as Santamaria fed Conor McPherson for the clincher.

Tanner Anctil stopped eight shots for the Panthers. Terry Gagner made four saves and Jack Downs one for Traip.

SANFORD 1, WESTBROOK 1: Kyle Demers headed in a corner kick from Shawn Puffer with about eight minutes left as Sanford (0-4-1) rallied for a draw at Westbrook (1-3-1).

Westbrook got its goal when Rodolphe Matonga headed in a long service from Nolan Pease just over three minutes into the game.

Westbrook’s Jason McCarthy and Sanford’s Tommy Hickey each made six saves.

YARMOUTH 6, POLAND 0: Matt Gautreau collected two goals and an assist, and Truman Peters added a goal and an assist as the Clippers (5-0-1) cruised to a win over the Knights (1-4) at Poland.

Steve Walsh, Adam McLaughlin and Luis Cardozo also scored.

Poland keeper Sam Paladino made eight saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Holden McKenney recorded a hat trick to lead the Eagles (2-3) to a win over the Mariners (1-3) in South China.

Gabe Pelletier also scored.

Harrison Garcia stopped 11 shots for Oceanside.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 8, TEMPLE ACADEMY 2: Papa Osei scored four goals to power the Lions (2-1) past the Bereans (0-5) at Waterville.

Isaiah Irish chipped in with a hat trick. Nicholas Boyce also scored for GPCS.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 8, POLAND 2: Ava Feeley put in four goals as the Clippers (4-1) rolled past the Knights (0-5) in Yarmouth.

Sonja Bell, Annie Hunter, Taylor Oranellas and Aine Powers chipped in with a goal apiece.

Arianna Gammon and Gretchen Paradis scored for Poland. Jillian Barnes made nine saves.

BONNY EAGLE 3, DEERING 1: Belle Dalrymple, Abbey Laney and Paige Barnes scored for the Scots (1-3) against the Rams (2-4) in Buxton.

Cayden Lauziere and Gia Jalbert were credited with an assist, and Ember Hastings made six saves for Bonny Eagle.

Elsa Freeman scored and Sophie Hill stopped 16 shots for Deering.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 11, TEMPLE ACADEMY 2: Camryn Blatchford and Elise McNair tallied two goals a piece as the Seagulls (4-1) cruised past the Bereans (2-1-1) in Waterville.

Cate Clark, Kailee Morin and Summer St. Louis each scored their first varsity goal. Tessa Ferguson, Alaynha LeBlond, Molly Nason and Abby Roy added a goal apiece for OOB.

FIELD HOCKEY

OXFORD HILLS 1, BRUNSWICK 1: Brunswick’s Ellie Sullivan scored with 56 seconds remaining in regulation as the Dragons (3-2-1) earned a tie against the Vikings (4-1-1) at Brunswick.

Tristan Derenberger converted a penalty stroke for Oxford Hills in the second quarter.

Oxford Hills goalie Gabby Wright made seven saves. Ella Duchette of Brunswick finished with five saves.

CONY 6, MORSE 2: Maci Freeman had two goals – one on a penalty stroke – and two assists to pace the Rams (4-3) to a win in Augusta.

Emma Hart and Dylan Barr scored for Morse (1-5), and Sophie Barber had an assist. Lydia Brown stopped 11 shots.

LEAVITT 8, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: The Hornets (5-1) seized control early with five first-quarter goals in their win over the Eagles (0-5-1) in Turner.

Maddie Morin scored three times and Anna Sargent and Jazzlyn Clark added one goal apiece in the first quarter.

Reegan Dunican scored Lincoln’s goal.

LAWRENCE 7, OCEANSIDE 0: Alicen Higgins and Maddie Niles each scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-0) over the Mariners (3-3-1) in Rockland.

Ashtynn Stewart, Hope Bouchard and Kiera Day each added a goal.

