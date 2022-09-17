BRUNSWICK — Andrew Boel completed 17 of 20 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Bowdoin football team won its season opener, beating Hamilton 41-13 on Saturday.

Jed Hoggard caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Bowdoin, which jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first half. Andre Eden rushed 23 times for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears. Boel also rushed four times for 14 yards and a touchdown, while Tim Cronin added a rushing touchdown and Colton Fahey a receiving touchdown.

COLBY 24, WILLIAMS 14: Matt Hersch scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to give the Mules the lead in their season-opening win over the Ephs in Waterville.

The Mules took a 14-0 lead on a pair of two touchdown passes by Hersch, the first for 19 yards to Isaac Anderson and the second 5 yards to Brendan Sawyer. Jack Dickinson scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards in the second quarter as Williams rallied to tie it.

Lowell Carr added a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Mules.

WESLEYAN 41, BATES 10: David Estevez and Ashton Scott both threw for over 100 yards as the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) in Middletown, Conn.

Advertisement

Estevez threw for three touchdowns while Scott threw for one.

Liam Foley hit Jackson Hayes for a 28-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter for Bates. Archie Green Jr. drilled a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter.

HUSSON 23, SUNY ALFRED 17: Elijah Garnett scored on an 8-yard run with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Eagles (1-2) beat the Pioneers (1-2) in Bangor.

SUNY-Alfred scored with 3:39 left to tie it on a 2-yard run by Jake Palmer, after Husson had taken the earlier in the quarter on a 64-yard pass from Nic Visser to Cullen Casey.

Visser was 18 for 25 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Garnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

FIELD HOCKEY

Advertisement

BATES 1, WILLIAMS 0: Anna Lindeis scored in overtime with an assist from Kami Lambert as the Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (3-1, 1-0) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Grace Biddle and Kaili Jacobsen combined for seven saves for Bates.

BOWDOIN 4, CONN. COLLEGE 0: Jill Cloonan, Sophia Rosati, Faith Jennings and Hannah Wurdack each scored as the Polar Bears (3-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Camels (1-3, 0-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Julia Arsenault had three saves for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ANNA MARIA 0: Alex Gutowski and Molly McCluskey each scored twice as the Monks (5-1, 2-0 GNAC) beat the AmCats (0-6, 0-2) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

Morgan Dalton also scored for St. Joseph’s.

Advertisement

TRINITY 3, COLBY 1: The Bantams (3-0, 1-0 NESCAC) scored three straight goals to beat the Mules (2-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

Jackie Hill scored in the first quarter to give Colby the lead. Izzy Deveney and Caelin Flaherty scored in the second as Trinity went up 2-1 and Ashley Zigler added an insurance goal in the fourth.

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, WESTERN CONNECTICUT 0: Five players scored as the Huskies (3-3, 2-0 LEC) beat the Wolves (2-4, 0-2) in Gorham.

Chloe Arsenault, Sage Drinkwater, Hannah Banks, Abigail Chartier and Gabby Maines all scored for USM.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WILLIAMS 2, BATES 0: The Ephs (2-2, 1-1 NESCAC) scored two second-half goals to beat the Bobcats (2-2, 0-2) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Tess Belnap and Sam Phan scored for Williams. Samantha Bunar had 10 saves for Bates.

CONN. COLLEGE 2, BOWDOIN1: Ella Davidyock scored in the second half to give the Camels (3-0-1, 1-0-1) a win over the Polar Bears (4-1, 1-1) in New London, Connecticut.

Mya Johnson gave Connecticut College the lead in the first half before Samaya Bernardo tied it for Bowdoin.

TRINITY 2, COLBY 0: Laurel Iorio and Dot Tilder scored in the second half as the Bantams (3-0-2, 2-0-1) beat the Mules (2-3, 0-3) in Waterville.

Emily McMaster had five saves for Colby, while Mariana Cournoyer had two saves for Trinity.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, ROGER WILLIAMS 0: Bella Reil scored at the 34:38 minute mark to lift the Nor’easters (4-2, 1-0 CCC) over the Hawks (2-4, 0-1) in Biddeford.

Advertisement

Coco Marelli finished with three saves for the win.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, CASTLETON 0: Catriona Gould and Julia McKenna each scored two goals as the Huskies (4-1) shut out the Vikings (2-4) in Gorham.

Gould added one assist and Breanna Atwood notched six saves in net for USM. Alex Benfatti made eight saves for Castleton.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ANNA MARIA 0: Madison Michaud scored twice to lead the Monks (2-4-0, 2-0-0 GNAC) over the AmCats (3-3-0, 0-2-0) in Paxton, Mass.

Tatum Hancock, Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone and Darcy Wright also scored for St. Joseph’s. Carly Downey made seven saves in goal.

Alice Yokabaskas had three saves for Anna Maria.

Advertisement

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, EMMANUEL 0: Austin Ward scored two goals to lead the Monks (3-2, 2-0 GNAC) past the Saints (2-2-2, 0-1-1) in Boston.

Jarred Greenleaf had an assist. Mike Sheridan made two saves.

WILLIAMS 4, BATES 0: Connor Huleatt and Mohamed Keussom scored as the Ephs (2-0-2, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-2, 0-2) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

BOWDOIN 1, CONN. COLLEGE 0: Everett Horch scored at the 75-minute mark, and Michael Webber made three saves as the Polar Bears (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) edged the Camels (2-1-1, 0-1-1) at New London, Connecticut.

Mateo Pacelli had an assist on the goal. Sam Maidenberg made three saves for Connecticut College.

CASTLETON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Stanley Andersen scored with five minutes left to lift the Spartans (2-2-1, 1-0 LEC) over the Huskies (2-2-2, 0-1) at Castleton, Vermont.

ROGER WILLIAMS 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: John McCarthy and Max Patenaude both scored in the a second half as Seahawks (4-0-2) beat the Nor’easters (0-5-2) in Biddeford.

TRINITY 1, COLBY 1: Charles Kaldor scored for the Hens (0-1-3, 0-1-2 NESCAC) and Ethan Fabricant scored the Mules (2-1-3, 0-1-2) as they played to a draw in Waterville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »