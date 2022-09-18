“I’m reading ‘Downeast‘ by Gigi Georges on recommendation from my mom. I’m really surprised that I haven’t seen more about this non-fiction read with excellent writing. It’s one of those ‘rush home so I can read’ books.” — GINGER REOCH, Gorham

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous