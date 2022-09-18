Re: “Jim Fossel: Recall what American greatness looks like” (Sept. 11, Page D1):

Can it really be? Yes … it is. Jim Fossel, leaping over tall buildings at a single bound.

Kudos on an inspiring, edifying column, Jim.

Thomas Laurent
Rockport

