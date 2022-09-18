Last Sunday evening, Sept. 11, we sadly watched “60 Minutes” and its excellent presentation of the horrible, yet heroic, events of Sept. 11, 2001.

We are left wondering how, in such a short time, our nation could go from being so united in both sadness and pride in our people, who responded to an attack from outside of our country, to now, so divided when viewing events in our capital that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when our country was attacked from within.

Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro, who was the FDNY’s second in command on 9/11, agreed with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley that “sadness becomes part of your life.” Another New York City firefighter, Regina Wilson, stated her fear that “a page is turned, and we’re forgotten” if accurate accounts of the bravery of the people of New York and our country are not recorded and passed on.

Too many true events are not being remembered and taught (Juneteenth, for example). We have gone from a nation projecting bravery and pride, to a nation encompassing a class of people who are both selfish and bullies.

Elizabeth O’Connor

Springvale

