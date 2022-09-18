Your editorial in the Sept. 11 paper (“Our View: Why we’re not endorsing candidates,” Page D2) was inspiring in its nonpartisan approach, and we might add, long overdue.

With all that is at stake in Portland, especially with the pending charter referendums, we need to be informed with facts, not ideas, ideologies and the like, but cold, hard facts that state precisely the pros and cons over the long term.

Your plan is doubling down on maintaining our democracy.

Frank and Sharon Reilly
Portland

