Being “woke” is a bad thing? Woke is being aware of your own thoughts, feelings and ego in order to better understand the internal dialogue and interplay among the three. Being woke or being aware helps us to see the difference between what we would like to believe and what is.

The alternative is to be unaware. To be proudly un-woke is to choose to be unaware; deciding to believe in fantasy over truth. Denial is a psychological condition where we cannot see what is, because the truth is just too painful. Many people appear to be consciously unaware because it’s easy, and I am sure many are in denial. The truth is just too painful.

To those in denial, the Earth is flat. There is no climate change. COVID is a hoax. Racism is a thing of the past. The 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, but not against all the Republican candidates who got elected.

If you are un-woke, rip off the Band-Aid and deal with what is. The truth of what Trump has done to the Republican Party, his strongest supporters (many of whom are in jail or prison) and all Americans is excruciatingly painful, but still way better than continuing to follow the fantasy over the cliff. Being woke is one of the best things you’ll ever do for yourself, your country and the planet.

Jeffrey Davis

Camden

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: