PORTLAND – “Miss Vicky” leaves behind her beloved community of families that grew up at the Centre of Movement. Her legacy is her role model as artistic director, teacher, neighbor, and friend.﻿

Victoria Luella (Coster) Lloyd, known in the community as “Vicky” or “Miss Vicky”, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Vicky died peacefully at her daughter’s home with family by her side. In the weeks leading up to her death, she was lovingly surrounded by family and close friends.

Born on May 19, 1941, in Sacramento, Calif., Vicky was the only child of Oril Rose (Dodge) and Granville B. Coster. She graduated from McClatchy High School, and attended Sacramento College, where she studied philosophy.

When she was 8, Vicky began studying dance. She excelled, learned many genres and studied with renowned teachers. By the age of 13, she entered professional theater as an apprentice with Broadway at Music Circus, where she earned her Actors’ Equity card. At 15, Vicky became the first local dancer accepted into Sacramento Ballet Company.

Vicky married and left the stage to focus on family life. Yet, circumstances would lead her back to her first, most enduring love – dance. In 1968, Vicky opened a dance school by converting her garage into a studio, where she could work from home while parenting her young children. In 1971, Vicky and family moved to South Dakota, where she opened a professional studio called Vicky’s School of Dance ~ the Centre of Movement.

Several years later the family moved to Maine, and in 1978 she opened The Centre of Movement, School of Performing Arts. With Vicky as owner and artistic director, the “Centre” took root in the heart of Gorham; it thrived, took new form, and expanded. The Centre operated for over 40 years in Gorham, with satellite studios and programs in many surrounding towns, the most recent in Limington. Many of Vicky’s students became professional performers and teachers of the arts.

Yet, it was for more than excellence in teaching that Vicky became known and appreciated. The unique and big-hearted way that Vicky cared for people endeared her to the community. She continually stepped up to lend a helping hand when needed, and to give back to her community through civic and philanthropic activities.

Vicky is survived by her daughter, Jenifer Lloyd, of Portland, and son, Louis “Randy” Morton, of Fryeberg. “Grammy” Vicky is survived by five grandchildren, Graham B. Lloyd, and wife Brooke, of Portland, Avery Lloyd Galarraga, and fiancé Kayla Meijer, of Scarborough; Nicole (Fitzgerald) and husband Ryan DeVries, Edward Joseph “EJ” Morton, and wife, Savannah, all of North Waterboro; and Andrew Morton, and fiancé, Misty Sanborn, of Fryeberg; and seven great-grandchildren, Natahli, Gabreil, Rolando, Finley, Jedediah, Colten, and Carlos. Vicky was blessed to have all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren living locally.

Vicky’s family has established a charitable fund, the Miss Vicky Fund, to honor her life work of promoting the Arts, supporting children and families, and enriching the lives of special needs individuals.

A memorial celebration of Vicky’s life is forthcoming. It will be announced on the Centre of Movement School of Performing Arts Facebook page and at cmdans.org.

Condolences and fond memories are being shared on the Facebook page, and at http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate at missvickyfund.org, or support your preferred charity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous