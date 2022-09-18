BASEBALL

Jasson Dominguez broke a 2-2 tie with his first Double-A home run, and the Somerset Patriots hit four homers as they finished the Eastern League regular season with a 6-3 win Sunday over the Portland Sea Dogs in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

David Hamilton hit a two-run single and Hudson Potts belted a solo home run for the Sea Dogs.

The same two teams will meet in the best-of-three Northeast Division finals starting Tuesday at Hadlock Field. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be at Somerset.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kira Kutzinski needed to make just one save for Maine (4-1-2, 0-0-1 America East) in a 0-0 draw against New Jersey Institute of Technology (2-3-5, 0-0-1) in Orono.

NJIT’s Molly Saylor made six saves.

FIELD HOCKEY: Trinity (5-0) got first-half goals from Janis Demarest and Caelin Flaherty in a 2-1 win over the University of New England (2-5) in Biddeford.

UNE’s Kate Lindmark scored an unassisted goal.

• Lillian Kistner scored twice to lead Colby (2-2) to a 5-3 win over Husson (2-2) in Waterville.

Jackie Hill, Elizabeth Takoudes and Molly Mitchell added a goal apiece.

Maddie Perkins, Allison Drew and Katie Perkins scored for Husson.

FOOTBALL: Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press poll at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories.

No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.

No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bob MacIntyre of Scotland beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup.

It was only the second victory of the 26-year-old MacIntyre’s career. He shot a 7-under 64 to match Fitzpatrick (67) at 14-under 270.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards will miss the United States’ last two World Cup warmup matches because of injuries.

The pair were replaced on the roster by Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown, who join Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long as central defenders for exhibitions against Japan on Friday in Dusseldorf, Germany, and against Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.

ENGLAND: Arsenal moved back atop the Premier League with a straight-forward 3-0 win at Brentford – it’s six victory in seven games.

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game when he entered for the final few minutes. At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri broke the record held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days when he came off the bench for Fulham at Wolverhampton in May 2019.

GERMANY: American forward Jordan Pefok scored again to fire Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

• Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ injury is not as bad as initially feared, meaning he should be able to play for Germany at the World Cup.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Reus “will be out for three to four weeks and will then hopefully be available for us again.”

