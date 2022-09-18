A 2-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon in Naples after being struck by a vehicle in the family’s driveway, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The identities of the toddler and his family are being withheld, according to department spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

At about 1:06 p.m. the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road in Naples. The Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive child at their station.

Cumberland County deputies responded and learned that the boy was struck in the driveway of a residence on Lambs Mills Road. Life saving measures were taken at the fire department, but emergency workers were unable to revive the toddler and he was pronounced dead, Moss said in a press release.

Due to the age of the child, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded. The investigation revealed that the father of the boy was moving a pickup truck and camper trailer and unable to see his son when the child was struck, Moss said. The parents immediately transported the child to the Naples Fire Department.

The Maine State Police is not releasing names of all involved pending of notification of additional family members, according to Moss.

“This was a difficult scene for all involved. We urge the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” Moss said.

