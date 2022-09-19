A Georgia woman died Monday afternoon in Scarborough after falling from a 30-foot cliff, according to local police.
Romona Gowens, 54, was leaning against a fence on a cliff walk when it broke, Scarborough police said in a written statement. Emergency responders from the Scarborough Fire Department, EMS and Portland Fire Heavy Rescue 1 found her with “critical injuries” around 10:30 Monday morning, after receiving calls from Gowens’ sister and a local fisherman.
It took them a while to reach Gowens before taking her to Maine Medical Center, police said, where she died — just one day before her 55th birthday.
Police are still investigating, but said Monday they didn’t note any suspicious circumstances.
Gowens was from Calhoun, Georgia.
