Hannaford supermarkets said it plans to open a second store in Scarborough, at the site of a Shaw’s grocery market scheduled to close next month.

Hannaford expects to break ground early next year on the 58,000-square-foot branch at 417 Payne Road on the corner of Route 114. The store is expected to employ about 150 full- and part-time workers after opening next summer.

Shaw’s announced it will close its store at that location in early October.

In addition to its planned expansion in Scarborough, Hannaford also operates a supermarket in the town’s Oak Hill section. The company also has its headquarters in Scarborough.

“We are proud to invest further in our state, bring new jobs to the area and strengthen our relationship with the community … The new store will be an active member of the Scarborough community, contributing to local nonprofit organizations, civic groups and hunger-relief efforts,” Todd Bullen, Hannaford vice president of operations, said in a news release.

The Payne Road store will be Hannaford’s 186th when it opens, including 65 in Maine. The company was founded in Portland in 1883.

