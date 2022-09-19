I write in enthusiastic support of Amy Kuhn’s candidacy for the Maine House of Representatives, District 111.

I am proud to have served next to her on the Falmouth Town Council. She is a shining example of a superb leader. In her repeated terms as Town Council chair, Amy established a template for excellent leadership. She listens, works hard, is decisive and follows through – all while being calm, transparent and thoughtful. In her time as chair, Amy helped steer the Town through COVID, passed a resolution to improve communication and community engagement, and instituted a groundbreaking Vision and Values survey that has been enormously successful.

Amy makes those around her feel empowered and appreciated. It’s leadership at its best, serving others, and we should all vote for her and give here the opportunity to represent Falmouth and the state of Maine.

Peter LaFond

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: