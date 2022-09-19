I fully support Democrat Janet Mills’ reelection to remain governor of Maine. Her opponent, Paul LePage, is responsible for having ruined the lives of thousands of our citizens when, as governor, he refused to expand Medicaid in our state after voters approved it at the ballot box. LePage vetoed Medicaid expansion seven times in two terms.
It took the actions of the new governor, Mills, to expand Medicaid and provide health services to thousands.
Peter K. Shaw
Falmouth
