In response to a recent letter to the editor from Dan Smith of Yarmouth (“Electric vehicle transition will happen sooner than 2035,” Sept. 11), I can’t afford a $60,000 electric vehicle. Neither can any of my friends.
We have are the largest producer of oil in the world, yet the Biden administration has begged Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for it.
Let’s tap into our own energy and lower gas prices for Americans.
Ed Reagan
Portland
