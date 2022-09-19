I found the comments by our senators, especially that of Sen. Angus King, concerning the Advancing Equality for Wabanaki Nations Act introduced by Rep. Jared Golden, deeply troubling. I find Gov. Mills’ stance on this equally troubling.



Why should Maine’s tribes be denied the same benefits and rights granted to them in laws passed after 1980? According to last week’s report (“Prospects fade for federal bill to expand rights of Maine tribes,” Sept. 16), King feels Congress shouldn’t be “meddling in the terms of a binding settlement negotiated between and approved by the state and three of Maine’s tribes.” Golden’s bill, as the Press Herald stated, is strongly supported by Maine’s tribes, who testified in favor of it in March.



I reject the notion that this is an issue in which the federal government shouldn’t be interfering, because a) Indigenous tribes are sovereign nations in and of themselves and b) the Constitution clearly says that Congress shall have the power “to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.”



Not only is Sen. King’s refusal to support this bill a violation of his duty to champion the interests of citizens of this state – citizens who support this bill, and who are a historically disadvantaged group often at the mercy of the whims of a hostile government – his position on Congress seems to disregard the Constitution.

Christopher Parelius

Portland

