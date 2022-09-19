Two letters in the Sept. 13 Press Herald inspired me: Sam Saltonstall’s letter encouraging us to let our elected officials know that we want a carbon fee enacted (“Carbon fee will help U.S. get to net zero”), and Peter Anderson’s letter (“It’s up to us to do good simply because it is right”) citing the “Incredibles 2″ character. Both speak of our capacity to love – both ourselves and our neighbor – a principle fundamental to the world’s major religions.
Can we bring ourselves to act rather than continue to languish in our despair, anger and apathy? Don’t we all hope for a healthier, more equitable world for those who will live with the consequences of our actions, words and votes? Can we make that effort to “do good simply because it’s right”?
Valerie Blais
Portland
