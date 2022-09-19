Genticorum

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com.

For two decades, the Quebec group Genticorum has earned a solid foothold in the international, world, traditional, folk and Celtic music circuit. They’ve also released a half dozen albums and have played more than 800 concerts in 15 countries. You’ll hear fiddle, flute, accordion, guitar, foot percussion and a whole bunch of vocal harmonies from Yann Falquet, Pascal Gemme and Nicholas Williams. Expect an energetic evening of tunes in Boothbay Harbor.

Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. Bath, $18 in advance, $23 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org.

Here’s a chance to see a pair of first-rate acts on the same night in Bath. Love By Numb3rs is the roots, blues, soul and Americana trio of Anna Lombard, Dan Connor and Jon Roods. Their next album, due out on Sept. 30, is “Earth Needs a Moon.” King Kyote is the performance name of singer-songwriter Jon King, who made a huge splash last winter as a contestant on NBC’s “American Song Contest” with his tune “Get Out Alive.”

The Jayhawks

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com.

Straddling that sweet spot where alt-country meets country rock is something the Minneapolis-based band The Jayhawks has been doing since the mid 80s. They were Americana before it became as wildly popular as it is today. With an 11-album discography, including 2020’s “Xoxo,” some of the band’s best known songs are “Blue,” “Save It For A Rainy Day” and “Waiting For The Sun.” Don’t sleep on the opener – British singer-songwriter Wesley Stace, who spent much of his career recording under the name John Wesley Harding.

