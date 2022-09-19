TOPSHAM — Rebecca St. Pierre scored a goal as the Mt. Ararat field hockey team beat Mt. Blue 2-0 on Monday night.

Belle Hemond put her shot to the top left corner to round out the scoring for the Eagles (6-2).

The Cougars fell to 1-6.

VOLLEYBALL

CONY 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 0: Kristin Merrill had an ace, a kill, three digs and 10 assists as the Rams (3-3) cruised to victory in Augusta.

Jasmyne Mills had six kills, three blocks and five assists, while Avery Theriault had seven aces, three kills and two digs for Cony.

Brunswick/Mt. Ararat fell to 2-3.

