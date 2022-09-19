CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario hit three-run homers, Cal Quantrill kept his home unbeaten streak intact and the Cleveland Guardians thumped the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Monday, taking four of five in the series from an AL Central pursuer.

Naylor homered in the first inning off Sonny Gray (8-5) and Rosario connected in the sixth off rookie Ronny Henriquez to make it 7-3 as the first-place Guardians opened a four-game division lead over the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota trails by seven games.

Cleveland begins a three-game series in Chicago on Tuesday against the second-place White Sox, who were idle.

Nick Gordon homered off Quantrill (13-5) for the Twins, who came to town hoping to cut into the Guardians’ lead but left further behind. Cleveland went 13-6 against Minnesota, winning nine of the last 10.

Rosario was brutal on Twins pitchers in the series, batting .440 (11 of 25) with two homers and 11 RBI.

Quantrill stuck around until the sixth and improved to 13-0 in 32 starts at Progressive Field. The right-hander is one win shy of matching Vic Raschi’s record for dominance in one ballpark. Raschi went 14-0 at Comiskey Park from 1947-55.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 1: Carlos Santana homered twice, including his first grand slam in three years, Ty France drove in four runs and Seattle Mariners won in Anaheim, California to stop a three-game losing streak.

Santana had the 15th multi-homer game of his 13-year career and fourth this season. He has seven homers in his last nine games and has hit 15 of his 19 home runs this season since Seattle acquired him from Kansas City in late June.

NOTES

RANGERS: Texas in the process of adding veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki, two people with knowledge of the process confirmed to the Dallas Morning News.

Plawecki, 31, was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday and released from the roster Monday. There were still procedural moves to be checked off before he is given his unconditional release and is eligible to sign with another club. Plawecki likely wouldn’t play much behind Jonah Heim and Sam Huff in Texas over the last two weeks of the season, but it would give the Rangers the ability to get a feel for him. Plawecki was seen as a clubhouse leader in Boston.

In a radio interview, Boston right-hander Nathan Eovaldi said of Plawecki: “He’s the one teammate you want in the clubhouse. The type of guy he is and the selfishness that he has. He is trying to do everything he can for the team. I think sometimes that goes a little further than productivity or whatever on the field. To me that was a very difficult one, to lose a guy like him even where we are in the season in the last few weeks.”

TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers have hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as president of baseball operations, a source confirmed to The Detroit News. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Harris, 35, has been the general manager of the Giants for three seasons after serving multiple roles in the Cubs’ baseball operations department for seven years under Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.

The Cubs played in the postseason for four straight years during his tenure and won the 2018 World Series.

BREWERS: Milwaukee left-hander Aaron Ashby will return from the injured list to start a bullpen game Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Ashby went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to two days earlier. Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs over five innings at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19.

