Drew Phillips had a goal and an assist in the first half as Bowdoin beat Maine Maritime 5-0 Monday in a men’s soccer game at Brunswick.

Charlie Ward and Everett Horch added first-half goals, and Ronaldo Cabral and Mateo Pacelli were second-half scorers as the Polar Bears improved to 4-0.

Maine Maritime is 2-4.

ST. JOSEPH’S 0, COLBY 0: Mike Sheridan had a pair of saves for the Monks (3-2-2) and Matt Morin had one save for the Mules (2-1-3) in a scoreless draw at Waterville.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee returned to campus but will head back to Maryland with Coach Dabo Swinney and up to 40 players and staffers for the funeral of his sister, Ella.

The 15-year-old died of brain cancer last Thursday. Her brother, a Clemson starter, went home to his family after the Tigers’ 35-12 victory over Furman on Sept. 10 and did not play this weekend in a win against Louisiana Tech.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, one of Bresee’s roommates, said he had spoken with Bresee earlier Monday. Uiagalelei is among the players attending the celebration of Ella’s life.

Swinney had pushed back practice on Tuesday. Bresee planned to return with teammates after the service and is expected to play Saturday at No. 21 Wake Forest.

Swinney and the players wore “Ella Strong” T-shirts during their entrance into the stadium two weeks ago. Swinney wore a similar shirt on the sideline against Louisiana Tech.

MEN’S BAASKETBALL: Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop.

The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a search turned up the weapon, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office.

Defense attorney Steve Haney told The Associated Press that the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.

“I hope people can reserve judgment and understand there’s a presumption of innocence,” Haney said. “This was not his vehicle. This was not his gun. … We’re still gathering facts, too.”

Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm. He was released after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea. Bates’ next court hearing is Oct. 6.

“This is his first brush with the law,” Haney said in court. “He poses no threat or risk to society.”

Less than a month ago, the 6-foot-9 Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan to play for his hometown Eagles. Bates averaged nearly 10 points a game last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school and join the class of 2021.

“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student athletes,” EMU spokesman Greg Steiner said. “We are working to gather more details and will have further comment when more information is available.”

Bates was the first sophomore to win the Gatorade national player of the year award in high school basketball in 2020, beating out Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. Detroit drafted Cunningham No. 1 overall last year, two spots before Cleveland took Mobley in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bates committed to playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State two years ago, later de-committed and signed with Memphis. Bates played in 18 games for the Tigers, who finished 22-11 under Penny Hardaway. Bates missed much of the season with a back injury before appearing in Memphis’ two NCAA Tournament games.

In 2019, as a high school freshman, the slender and skilled guard led Ypsilanti Lincoln to a state title and was named Michigan’s Division 1 Player of the Year by The Associated Press. His sophomore season was cut short by the pandemic and he attended Ypsi Prep Academy as a junior, his final year of high school.

