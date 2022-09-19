Grace Badger scored an unassisted goal with 17 minutes to play in the first half as Wells shut out York 1-0 Monday in a girls’ soccer game at York.

Savannah Tardiff made 10 saves for Wells (4-1).

York dropped to 2-3-1.

WAYNFLETE 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Lucy Olson and Iris Stutzman had first-half goals as the Flyers (4-0) blanked the Rangers (2-3) at Portland.

Lucy Hart added a goal in the second half, and Morgan Earls provided a pair of assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 6, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Ayla Lacasse had three first-half goals, two in the second quarter, to fuel the attack for the Tigers (6-0) as they cruised past the host Bulldogs (0-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Lily LeSieur had a goal in each half for Biddeford, with Kiki Jackson rounding out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Emma Walsh had 28 saves for Portland/Deering; Parker Werner had a pair for the shutout.

CHEVERUS 8, MARSHWOOD 0: Lucy Johnson had four goals and an assist as the Stags (6-0) downed the Hawks (2-3) at Eliot.

Mackenzie Cash and Zoey Radford added two goals apiece.

MT. ARARAT 2, MT. BLUE 0: Rebecca St Pierre knocked home a second-quarter goal as the Eagles (6-2) beat the Cougars (1-6) at Topsham.

Belle Hemond put her shot to the top left corner to round out the scoring for Mt. Ararat.

FALMOUTH 1, MASSABESIC 0: Anna Turgeon’s goal in the first quarter held up as the Navigators (3-3) topped the visiting Mustangs (2-4).

GORHAM 7, KENNEBUNK 0: Ellie Szostalo scored on a penalty corner from Annie Cunningham and then set up Brooke Farquhar for a score as Gorham (4-2) took a 2-0 first-quarter lead as they shut out Kennebunk (0-5-1) at Kennebunk.

Annabelle Collier, Cunningham and Farquhar added third-quarter goals, and Reece Leclerc and Julia Wareham closed out the scoring in the fourth.

Maddie Stevens stopped 14 shots for Kennebunk.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Martina Prat, Faith Tillotson and Zoey Pennel had two goals apiece as the Golden Trojans (4-2) defeated the Spartans (1-4-1) at Saco.

Elise Axelsen and Arianna Agosto also scored for Thornton Academy.

Rain Jordan scored for Sanford.

Emily Keefe made 17 saves for the Spartans; Allison Marines and Lee Umel combined for two saves for the Trojans.

BOYS’ SOCCER

DEERING 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: The Rams (6-0) got goals from three players and shut out the Scots (0-6) in Portland.

Daniel Landry scored in the seventh minute, and Ethan Fisher made it 2-0 from Patricio Mowa in the 20th minute.

Alberto Bayata got the final goal in the fifth minute of the second half.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, CHOP POINT 2: Papa Osei scored three goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead the Lions (3-1) over the Blue Bears (1-2) in Woolwich.

Osei, an eighth-grader, has 10 goals this season.

Logan Hoffman made seven saves for the Lions. Simon Wilkinson and Elie Lemelin scored for Chop Point.

VOLLEYBALL

CONY 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 0: Kristin Merrill had an ace, a kill, three digs and 10 assists as the Rams (3-3) cruised to victory in Augusta.

Jasmyne Mills had six kills, three blocks and five assists, and Avery Theriault had seven aces, three kills and two digs for Cony.

Brunswick/Mt. Ararat fell to 2-3.

