KENNEBUNK — Henry Clinton Kennedy Jr., 75, a long-time resident of Kennebunk, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence, with his wife Sherry Goulet Kennedy by his side, after a lengthy battle with ALS.

Henry was born May 23, 1947 in Portland, ME, the son of Henry C. and Alice M. (Ackley) Kennedy. Henry graduated from South Portland High School in 1965 and received an Associate degree in Building Construction from SMVTI (Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute).

Henry joined the Maine State Police in 1971 and retired in 1989. He worked as an EMT in accident reconstruction and also worked part-time for Bibber Memorial Chapel in the ambulance service in the 70’s. He was a member of the York Lodge #22 and the Egypt Temple Shrine in Tampa, FL and was part of ASAP (Alcohol Safety Program).

He wintered in Ruskin, FL, for many years and enjoyed bass fishing tournaments and spending time with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a son, Dennis Kennedy who resided in Florida, along with his two granddaughters, Aviana Lee and Emily.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Sherry L. (Goulet) Kennedy of Kennebunk, sons, Michael Cook of Kennebunk and Scott Kennedy and his wife Barbara of Chelsea, ME; daughter Michelle Cook of Kennebunk; a brother, Richard Kennedy of Portland, ME and sisters, Jean Cameron and husband Steven of Florida and Tammy Kelton and husband Dana of Sanford.

Known as Puppa to his beloved grandchildren, he leaves behind, with love, Marina Lee Cook, Krista Lee and husband Tyler Angell, Dominic Petillo, Koby Snapp and Zachary Kennedy, along with great-granddaughter, Riley Lee.

Henry was never to be seen without his best friend and constant companion, Bella.

Visitation was held at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 with a Masonic Service at 7:30. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Henry’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Henry’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

