KENNEBUNK — Marie Annette Russell, 90 years, a life-long resident of Kennebunk, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with her family by her side.

Marie was born in Biddeford, ME on January 27, 1932 the daughter of Anna Amirault and graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, ME.

She married Raymond F. Russell, Sr. in 1949 and together they raised their five children in the Kennebunk area.

Marie worked at Park Street School in Kennebunk and Mildred L. Day School in Arundel in the cafeteria for over 20 years.

Marie enjoyed knitting, tending her flower gardens and loved going to the casinos, but mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren and family and attending her great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond F. Russell in 1993 and by her son, Raymond F. Russell Jr. as well as a brother, Paul Jones.

Survivors include her sons Kenneth R. Russell and wife Celeste of Kennebunk and Frank Russell of CT; daughters Barbara Weeman and her husband Allen of Kennebunk and Paula Cluff and her husband Doug of Kennebunk; grandchildren, Keith Cluff, Kristen Cluff, Kimberlee Brooks, Tonia Cloutier, Wendy Lovejoy, Trudy Weeman, Shelly Russell, Dan Russell and Chad Russell; great-grandchildren Ashley Cluff, Taylor Brooks, Adrianne McAllister, Paige Brooks, Cameron Lovejoy, Carley Lovejoy, Chase Lovejoy, Shelby Cloutier, Brianna Cloutier and Alexas Cloutier; and great-great grandchild, Kailee Whitten.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Private interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Should friends desire donations in Marie’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 51 US Route One, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marie’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

