Autumn Equinox at Maine Audubon

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 kids, $75 for family of four, $15 VIP parking pass. maineaubudon.org.

Welcome in fall by attending the 5th annual Autumn Equinox gathering at Maine Audubon. The gorgeous Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth is a lush sanctuary where you’ll find live music, local food trucks and local beer and wine as summer is sent packing to give way to what is arguably Maine’s most picturesque season. Festivities include lawn games and walking tours of the grounds, which are situated along the Presumpscot River estuary. Proceeds from tickets support Maine Audubon.

‘Morning After Grace’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $25, $20 students, $10 youth (4 to 18). thepublictheatre.org.

Things sure are getting sassy in Lewiston! Head to The Public Theatre for “Morning After Grace,” a show about a trio of aging Baby Boomers navigating loss, love, sex, elderly parents and even the kind of munchies that only medical marijuana can cause. What happens when a funeral flirtation leads to a fling for Abigail and Angus? Find out and laugh yourself silly as you come to realize that getting older doesn’t have to be a drag, it can be quite fabulous.

Festival Champlain

4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Talbot Hall at University of Southern Maine, 85 Bedford St., Portland, free, please register. champlainfestival.com.

The nonprofit Alliance Française du Maine is pleased to present its first annual French language film festival this weekend in Portland. All films are free and open to the public and all will include English subtitles. The festival opens at 4 p.m. Friday with “Délicieux,” and when the film ends, viewers are invited to a 6 p.m. reception at the U.S. Custom House (312 Fore St., Portland). The Saturday schedule starts at 10 a.m. with a screening of “Kirikou et les Bêtes Sauvages,” followed by “Eugénie Grandet” at 2 p.m., “Deux Moi” at 4 p.m. and “En Attendant Bojangles” at 6 p.m. Très bien!

Eugene Mirman

8 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $30, $35. auramaine.com.

You might know comedian and actor Eugene Mirmam from his role in the animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers” or from his long stand-up career that was launched in Boston and continued in Manhattan. Mirman emigrated from Moscow with his family when he was 4 and grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts. While attending Hampshire College, he created his own comedy major and performed a one-hour set as his thesis! He’s never looked back, and here’s your chance to see Mirman live on his “I’m Late For My Meeting in the Lake” comedy tour.

