Bath
Mon. 9/26 5 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 9/26 6:30 p.m. Housing Committee Town Hall
Tues. 9/27 4:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee Zoom
Tues. 9/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Remote
Wed. 9/28 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Meeting Zoom
Thur. 9/29 6 p.m. Appointment Committee TBD
Harpswell
Mon. 9/26 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Tues. 9/27 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Office
Wed. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Office
Thur. 9/29 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Office
Topsham
Mon. 9/26 5 p.m. Topsham Housing Authority Meeting Conference Room
Tues. 9/27 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
