Bath

Mon.  9/26  5 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  9/26  6:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  9/27  4:30 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  Zoom

Tues.  9/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Remote

Wed.  9/28  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee Meeting   Zoom

Thur.  9/29  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  TBD

Harpswell

Mon.  9/26  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Tues.  9/27  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee  Town Office

Wed.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Office

Thur.  9/29  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Office

Topsham

Mon.  9/26  5 p.m.  Topsham Housing Authority Meeting  Conference Room

Tues.  9/27  4:30 p.m.   Energy Committee  Conference Room

