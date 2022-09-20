I was taken aback upon reading the Sept. 16 front-page Press Herald headline that referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ abuse of migrants and asylum seekers as a “GOP protest.”
Excuse me? This was a cynical political stunt designed to manufacture outrage, fear and hatred, using human beings as props. These people were deliberately lied to, told that housing and jobs awaited if they boarded the plane to Massachusetts. This is deeply inhumane – and possibly illegal – behavior on multiple levels. And it is worth acknowledging that this shameful ploy bears painful echoes of the 1962 “Reverse Freedom Rides,” whereby white segregationists in the American South deceived Black families, convincing them to board northbound buses through similar promises of housing and employment.
It is beyond outrageous that such nakedly racist and malicious tactics are being recycled for political gain in 2022. So, please call this what it is. It is no “protest.” It is a base act of cruelty – and the cruelty is the point.
Meaghan Daly
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.