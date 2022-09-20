RICHMOND — Richmond girls soccer coach Troy Kendrick moved within three wins of his 400th career victory as the Bobcats topped St. Dominic 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond (5-2) got two goals each from Breonna Dufresne and Katie Johnson and one from Alexa Kelsey. Autumn Lane made 10 saves for the Bobcats in the win.

Natalie Brocke scored both goals for St. Dominic (0-5-1). Leah Herrick recorded 11 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 2, ST. DOMINIC 2: The Bobcats and Saints played to a draw in a Class D South showdown in Richmond.

For Richmond (5-1-1), Hunter Mason and Zander Steele scored a goal each, and Max Visselli recorded an assist. Goalkeeper Connor Vashon made 10 saves.

Johannes Kohl and Tim Ouellette scored for St. Dominic (1-3-1). Riley Daigle had eight saves for the Saints.

LISBON 5, OAK HILL 2: Danny Levesque had two goals and two assists to pace the Greyhounds to the win in Lisbon.

Bryce Poulin also added two goals for Lisbon (5-0-0) while Gerek Theriault had a goal and an assist.

Drew Hatale and Cooper Fessenden each scored for Oak Hill (2-3-0) while Levi Tibbetts made seven saves.

FREEPORT 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Israel Boffay scored three goals to lead the Falcons (2-2-2) over the Raiders (3-1) in Fryeburg.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Emily Groves scored three goals as the Falcons (3-2-1) shut out the Raiders (4-2) in Freeport.

Liv Christensen and Ellie Foss each had a goal and an assist for Freeport, while Sasha Nevins, Lilliana Larochelle and Ava Gervais also scored. Reed Proscia dished out two assists and Sydney Gelhar one.

BRUNSWICK 7, MORSE 0: Kiki Dinsmore had a goal in each half for the Dragons (4-2-1) in their win over their Shipbuilders (1-8) in Brunswick.

Ellie Sullivan and Ava Wolverton had a goal and an assist each, while Brunswick also received goals from Millie Donsbach, Emma Comparato and Sydney Drake.

