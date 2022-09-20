LOS ANGELES — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner’s helmet.

After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit.

Austin Barnes chased Caleb Smith with a two-run homer that drew the Dodgers to 5-3. Pinch-hitter Will Smith singled with the bases loaded to make it 5-4.

Los Angeles tied the game on Trayce Thompson’s infield single to third before the 22-year-old Vargas, playing his ninth game in the big leagues, came through against Joe Mantiply with his second hit of the day.

NOTES

YANKEES: Pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason.

Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after Friday’s start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season.

Montas was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection on Monday.

“I’m going to wait a couple days to start playing catch and go from there,” Montas said Tuesday. “Let the cortisone shot … work the magic.”

Montas had his first cortisone shot in early July and did not pitch between July 3 and 21.

“It did work, just probably rushed it a little bit,” he said.

Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, and New York activated outfielder Harrison Bader. The earliest Montas could be activated is Oct. 2, leaving him at most one start before the playoffs.

“We’ll just see how the recovery goes here over the next week or 10 days and then we’ll see where we are from a calendar standpoint, how many pitches we can get him up to,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. “It might be hard to to get the pitch count back up to a certain point.”

Right-hander Luis Severino is scheduled to start Wednesday against Pittsburgh after recovering from a strained right lat that has sidelined him since July 13. He joins a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nelson Cortes and Jameson Tallion and Domingo German.

Severino estimated he would throw at most 65 pitches against the Pirates, then increase by 10 to 15 in each following start. He isn’t worried about length ahead of the playoffs.

“You know how the postseason is – you got two guys on base, somebody’s warming up already,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to throw 100 pitches.”

Reliever Scott Effross, out since Aug. 20 with a strained right shoulder, will either be activated Wednesday or throw a second minor league rehab outing.

Infielder DJ LaMahieu, sidelined since Sept. 4 by right second toe inflammation, could be activated during the current homestand.

Matt Carpenter, out since breaking his left foot on Aug. 8, will have X-rays this week to determine whether he can increase workouts.

BRAVES: Rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia.

Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.

“It’s not that we’re going to (put him on the injured list),” Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said. “We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands. And I’m glad he said something.

“That was smart of him because it’s just something that, if we don’t stay ahead of something like that, it could be an end of the year type thing.”

Strider will continue to play catch and when he feels good, the Braves will slot him back into the rotation.

“We talked about it yesterday,” Snitker said. “I think he felt it during the start. He mentioned something afterwards and treated him up yesterday. He was intent on making his next start and probably could, but we don’t want to take a chance.”

Atlanta will start Bryce Elder on Wednesday against Washington and push Max Fried back one day for the first of a four-game series that begins Thursday against the Phillies.

Strider reached 200 strikeouts in 130 innings, two-thirds of an inning quicker than Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 2001. The right-hander is 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts and 11 relief appearances.