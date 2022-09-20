Photos and video: State’s first ‘comfort dog’ starts paw patrol duty at dispatch center
Baxter, a 5-month-old chocolate lab, will become the state's first "comfort dog" and will be based at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. Baxter was trained by Hero Pups, a nonprofit based in New Hampshire, and his mission is to "provide health and mood-boosting benefits" to the emergency-service personnel and the community. Photos taken by Kennbec Journal photojournalist Joe Phelan.
Hero Pups’ head trainer Selena Barker pauses Baxter before they going into what will become his new workplace Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta. At a press availability, the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications announced its newest member to the team. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that will become the state’s first “comfort dog,” at the Augusta Regional Communications Center.
Brodie Hinckley, director of the state’s Consolidated Emergency Communications Bureau, stands with Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, at a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.
Emergency Communications Specialist Lauren Carter visits with Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, during a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.
Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, poses for a portrait Tuesday during a press availability at the Department of Public Safety s in Augusta.
Emergency Communications Specialist Lauren Carter, left, and Brodie Hinckley, director of the state’s Consolidated Emergency Communications Bureau, visit with Baxter during a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.
