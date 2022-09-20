Photos and video: State’s first ‘comfort dog’ starts paw patrol duty at dispatch center

Baxter, a 5-month-old chocolate lab, will become the state's first "comfort dog" and will be based at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. Baxter was trained by Hero Pups, a nonprofit based in New Hampshire, and his mission is to "provide health and mood-boosting benefits" to the emergency-service personnel and the community. Photos taken by Kennbec Journal photojournalist Joe Phelan.

