Hero Pups’ head trainer Selena Barker pauses Baxter before they going into what will become his new workplace Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta. At a press availability, the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications announced its newest member to the team. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that will become the state’s first “comfort dog,” at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. 

Brodie Hinckley, director of the state’s Consolidated Emergency Communications Bureau, stands with Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, at a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.

Emergency Communications Specialist Lauren Carter visits with Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, during a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.

Baxter, a “comfort dog” in training, poses for a portrait Tuesday during a press availability at the Department of Public Safety s in Augusta.

Emergency Communications Specialist Lauren Carter, left, and Brodie Hinckley, director of the state’s Consolidated Emergency Communications Bureau, visit with Baxter during a press availability Tuesday at the Department of Public Safety building in Augusta.

filed under:
augusta maine, cmnews, comfort dog, darkroom
