BASKETBALL

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The league announced the punishment for Edwards’ use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.

Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

TRACK & FIELD

Advertisement

RECORDS: Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan’s stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2022 world championships was officially ratified.

Two other records from the same championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin, who lowered her own mark in the 400-meter hurdles to 50.68 seconds, and Armand Duplantis, who cleared 20 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the pole vault to break his mark.

No record was more shocking than Amusan’s, in part because it came during a semifinal heat. All eight runners set either a national record, a personal best or a season’s best. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second.

A few hours later Amusan won the gold medal in 12.06, but the tailwind was too strong for that time to count as a record.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round oin Tokyo when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter.

Advertisement

The unseeded Osaka is the defending champion having won in her birthplace Osaka in 2019 before COVID-19 shut down the tournament for two years.

Osaka, who was 1-0 up when Saville withdrew, had lost the first match in her previous three tournaments, including the U.S. Open last month, although she reached the final of the Miami Open in April.

In other games, sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised past hard-hitting Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1, Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez overcame 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, fifth-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Japan’s Yuki Naito 6-4, 6-2, and China’s Zhang Shuai beat Japanese wild card Mai Hontama 6-0, 6-3.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the national team squad because of a shoulder injury in a concern for Coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup.

Phillips was replaced by central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.

Advertisement

Phillips, who was a regular in England’s team in its run to the European Championship final last year, sustained a dislocated shoulder in training last week and might need an operation, potentially putting at risk his place in England’s World Cup squad.

DOPING: FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States.

Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023.

Quaye, a defender with the Real Espana club in Honduras, has made three appearances for the national team, which did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »