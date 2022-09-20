Sage Drinkwater opened the scoring on a feed from Mary Keef 6:55 into the game and Brooke Carson added a second-quarter goal as the University of Southern Maine topped St. Joseph’s 3-1 Tuesday night in field hockey at Standish.

Adelle Surrette finished off a pass from Samantha Ellis for Southern Maine (4-3) in the third quarter before Maya Waryas scored for St. Joseph’s (5-2) midway through the fourth.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 8, MAINE MARITIME 0: Ella Olcese, Rachel Peacock and Morgan Smiley each scored twice as the Polar Bears (5-1-0) ripped off seven second-half goals to pull away and beat the Mariners (2-3-1) in Brunswick.

Samaya Bernardo and Megan Lymburner both had one goal for Bowdoin.

MMA’s Lorelei Mason and Caitlin Schilbe combined for 10 saves.

COLBY 3, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 1: Emily Boyle scored unassisted to open the scoring 4:47 for the Beavers (2-5), but Sophie Digrande countered with a pair of goals, the first assisted by Jadyn Liebam, as the Mules (3-2) rallied at Waterville.

Liebman added an insurance goal midway through the second half for Colby.

Paige Gonya had 13 saves for UMaine-Farmington, and Emily McMaster stopped two shots for the Mules.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality.

The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.

Elzy said Herron “is the definition of a warrior” and all are grateful to be on the other side of the player’s surgery. Herron is expected back on campus early next month and will continue rehabilitation until she’s cleared to return to normal activity.

