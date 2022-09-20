Eddie Caldera’s penalty kick goal late in the first half snapped a tie and helped Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ soccer to a 2-1 win over Waynflete on Tuesday in Cape Elizabeth.

The Flyers (4-1) took a 1-0 lead when Myles Culley scored from Jacob Woodman. The Capers (5-0-1) drew even when Phil Coupe headed home a corner kick.

Cole Isherwood had two saves for Waynflete, while Dimitri Coupe had four saves for Cape Elizabeth.

CHEVERUS 2, BIDDEFORD 1: James Bauer scored the tying and winning goals, each with an assist from Jack Kingsley as the Stags (3-2-1) beat the Tigers (1-5) in overtime in Portland.

Luke McNabb made three saves for Cheverus.

Huseen Saad had Biddeford’s goal. Callum Labonte turned away 14 shots.

GORHAM 2, FALMOUTH 0: Cole Bishop knocked home a pass from Tyler Matherson to break a scoreless tie in the first half and followed with an unassisted score just 28 seconds later as the Rams (5-1) topped the Navigators (4-1) in Falmouth.

Justin Mayo stopped five shots for Falmouth, Nick Phinney recorded three saves to preserve the shutout for Gorham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Curtis Metcalf and Divin Mpinga scored as the Red Riots (6-0) rallied from to beat the Rams (1-3-1) in South Portland.

Noah Manning scored to give Kennebunk the lead.

Thomas Caouette made three saves in net for South Portland.

FREEPORT 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Israel Boffay scored three times to lead the Falcons (2-2-2) to a victory over the Raiders (3-1) in Fryeburg.

MARSHWOOD 9, NOBLE 0: Wyatt Yager had three goals and an assist, while Ryan Pote and Doug Starkey each scored twice to lift the Hawks (5-1) over the Knights (0-6) in South Berwick.

Milo Closson and Declan Fitzgerald both had one goal and one assist for Marshwood.

Landon Chandler made six saves in goal for Noble.

GREELY 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Tommy Bennert and Tate Nadeau each had a goal to power the Rangers (3-2-1) over the Patriots (3-3) in Cumberland.

Landon Dominski recorded four saves for Greely. Drew Reynolds stopped nine shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

WINDHAM 10, MASSABESIC 1: Connor Langstaff, Nick Marion and Sam Rogers all had two goals as the Eagles (3-4) rolled by the Mustangs (0-6) in Waterboro.

Luke Cuniffe, Owen Gaulrapp, Levi Heyman and Owen Weatherbee tallied one goal a piece for Windham.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, WAYNFLETE 0: Evelyn Agrodnia scored three goals, while Noelle Mallory had a goal and three assists as Capers (6-0) beat the Flyers (4-1) at Waynflete.

After CC Duryee opened the scoring, Mallory headed home a corner kick by Agrodnia. Cape (6-0) then scored three times in less than five minutes late in the first half to put it away. Agrodnia scored from Mallory, Carolina Concannon scored out of a scrum and Mallory set up Heather Campbell. Agrodnia added a pair of second-half goals.

GORHAM 4, FALMOUTH 1: Faith Connolly scored in the second half to break a 1-1 tie as the Rams (6-0) pulled away from the Navigators (3-2) in Gorham.

Piper Forgues scored three goals for Gorham.

Abigail Pausman had seven saves for Falmouth, while Katie Martin stopped eight shots for the Rams.

PORTLAND 8, WESTBROOK 2: Anneliese Collin had two goals and three assists as the Bulldogs (2-4) rolled by the Blue Blazes (0-6) in Westbrook.

Eliza Stein added one goal and three assists for Portland, while. Jasmin Arweiler, Marissa Hill, Phoebe Knoll, Allison Mina and Kendall Sniper each scored once. Linda Nicholson and Lucy Tidd combined for eight saves.

Audrey Doolitte and Abby Spinney scored for Westbrook. Hannah Troiano had 16 saves and Ketsia Kabangu had three.

KENNEBUNK 1, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kendall Therrien scored from Tori Ladd as the Rams (1-5) beat the Red Riots (1-5) in Kennebunk.

Katie O’Hare had eight saves for South Portland, while Lidya McLaughlin had four saves for Kennebunk.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, POLAND 0: Elise McNair scored twice as the Gulls (5-1) shut out the Knights (0-6) in Poland.

Tessa Ferguson also scored for Old Orchard.

LAKE REGION 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Margo Tremblay had two goals and Hayli Goodwin added one as the Lakers (4-2) topped the Hawks (0-5) in Naples.

Emily Ross stopped five shots for Lake Region.

Julia Cahill scored for Sacopee Valley and Brianna Eastman had 20 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 7, MORSE 0: Kiki Dinsmore had a goal in each half for the Dragons (4-2-1) in their win over their Shipbuilders (1-8) in Brunswick.

Ellie Sullivan and Ava Wolverton had a goal and an assist each, while Brunswick also received goals from Millie Donsbach, Emma Comparato and Sydney Drake.

ST. DOMINIC 5, WELLS 0: Lorelei Bonney and Ava Martin each scored twice as the Saints (6-0) beat the Warriors (1-4) in Wells.

Abigail Mitchell also scored for St. Dominic.

FREEPORT 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Emily Groves scored three goals as the Falcons (3-2-1) shut out the Raiders (4-2) in Freeport.

Liv Christensen and Ellie Foss each had a goal and an assist for Freeport, while Sasha Nevins, Lilliana Larochelle and Ava Gervais also scored. Reed Proscia had two assists and Sydney Gelhar one.

VOLLEYBALL

BIDDEFORD 3, FALMOUTH 0: Danielle Emerson had 12 kills, 12 assists, five digs and four services aces as the Tigers (7-0) beat the Navigators (3-2).

Laura Perrault added eight digs, six service aces and a pair of kills for Biddeford, which won in straight sets (25-14, 25-21, 21-8).

YARMOUTH 3, CHEVERUS/GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Madi Beaudoin racked up 15 service points in the third set as the Clippers (6-0) cruised to victory over the Stags (3-4) in Portland.

Dorcus Bolese tallied seven blocks for Yarmouth, which won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-4.

Emma Lizotte had five kills for Cheverus/Greater Portland Christian and Abby Marshall had 13 digs.

Charlie Carroll scored in the first half for Massabesic and Lucas Farrenkopf made 15 saves.

