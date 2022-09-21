UNITY — The Amish Community Market and Bakery has reopened its doors just nine months after a fire destroyed the landmark business.

An employee at the store confirmed that it reopened Wednesday. A post on the market’s Facebook page said the bakery is not fully open so there will be limited baked goods available.

“Please come and visit, see the new store, grab some stuff and Rejoice with us on the reopening of our market,” the post said. “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, prayers and patience.”

The market first opened in 2010 and offered a wide variety of goods, ranging from produce to handmade furniture to hardware items.

A fire in late January destroyed the market, with heavy smoke that could be seen for miles. The Unity Fire Department responded to the blaze and had to call for several other area departments to get enough manpower to put out the flames.

The Amish community vowed to rebuild as soon as possible to reopen the store — just weeks after the fire, community members were clearing debris from the property and starting work on a new building. The building did not have any insurance, owner Caleb Stoll said at the time, because the concept is counter to Amish beliefs.

Stoll is the bishop of an Amish community that first settled in Unity and Thorndike in 2008. Now there are roughly 25 families and between 150 and 200 people who are a part of the community.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day except for Thursdays and Sundays.

