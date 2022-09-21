The Brunswick Downtown Association is selling 33 Maine-made and painted Adirondack chairs at an online auction, which opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

“We hope you all enjoyed the beautifully painted Adirondack chairs that lined Maine Street,” BDA Executive Director Deb King said. “Be sure to register for the on-line “Have a Seat” Auction so you can take home a bit of summer.”

The BDA Design Committee created the Have A Seat Adirondack chair project to bring a unifying spark of joy to Downtown Brunswick, King said. Brunswick businesses, local artists and community organizations have come together to create an environment downtown that invites tourists, local shoppers, families, and others to stop, sit and smile.

Rob Biggs, the recent Saco Main Street Executive Director and new board member of the Brunswick Downtown Association, suggested a painted Adirondack chair project as he had successfully completed a similar project in Saco. A subcommittee was formed, and the project was just a matter of taking a good and proven idea and making minor adjustments to work in Downtown Brunswick. The project was announced at the Annual Meeting in March and the committee was up and running.

The unfinished Maine made Adirondack chairs were purchased from two sources. The Maine State Prison Showroom in Thomaston supplied 23 chairs from solid Ash that fold and have wheels. The chairs were crafted by inmates at the prison.

Twelve additional chairs constructed of Eastern White Cedar were delivered by Maine Adirondack Chairs in Vassalboro.

Once painted, sealed and reconstructed, the chairs were placed on Maine Street and Pleasant Streets in downtown Brunswick from June to September.

View the chairs and register to bid at: event.auctria.com/9a05fbe3-b801-4d96-a40b-169220edb9d1/aa6cd270-8751-11e9-a741-3fcfcb35cbb0. Registration is free.

