Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group will host “Many Voices: Who Gets to Tell the Story?,” a panel discussion to reflect on how Indigenous stories get told and by whom, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The discussion in the Morrell Meeting Room at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick will be moderated by the Rev. Dr. H. Roy Partridge Jr., senior advisor to the president for Multi-Cultural Affairs Emeritus at Bowdoin College, and features local Indigenous activists and experts. There will be time for questions from the audience.

