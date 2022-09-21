We’re fortunate to have Democrat Anne Carney running for reelection on Nov. 8 to the Maine State Senate representing South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough. Anne has been committed to expanding health care, public education, financial security and protection of the environment. She brings legal experience, thoughtfulness, compassion and dedication to the work.

I have witnessed up close her commitment to protect the health of our densely populated community where 120 huge petroleum storage tanks are extremely close to homes, schools, day cares and senior centers.

There had been no requirement of actual testing or monitoring of toxic emissions from the tanks going into the air we breathe. Anne spearheaded the passage of L.D. 163, requiring the oil companies to pay for heated emissions to be tested twice a year and for fence-line monitoring to determine how much of the emissions are passing into the surrounding community.

We need Anne Carney.

Roberta Zuckerman

South Portland

