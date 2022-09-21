I am writing to ask people to consider voting for independent Anne Gass for the Maine House of Representatives in District 104.

I have known Anne for nearly 30 years and have found her to be open-minded, informed and very community-oriented. She has served on the Gray-New Gloucester School Board, Gray Town Council and various committees. Her website, anne-gass.org, provides details of her many accomplishments.

Anne is always willing to listen to other viewpoints. In today’s charged political climate, hers would be a voice of calm reason. She truly would represent the best interests of Maine people.

Please join me in voting for Anne Gass in November.

David Sutherland

New Gloucester

