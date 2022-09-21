The state’s indigent legal services are now in an “emergency” situation, according to the agency tasked with providing those services. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services now plans to ask state budgeting officials for $13.3 million to survive until next June.

Maine is the only state in the nation without a public defender’s office. Although the state recently agreed to create its first team of public defense attorneys, most cases will still be covered by a list of private attorneys, who the state pays to represent Mainers who can’t afford their own lawyers. The commission oversees that list.

The multimillion-dollar funding request, which the commission will vote on next week before submitting it to the state, would increase the hourly rate for those attorneys from $80 to $150 starting in October. Attorneys use these reimbursements to pay themselves, and for overhead costs like office fees and staffing.

Executive Director Justin Andrus told the Government Oversight Committee Wednesday morning that the commission’s list of available attorneys is extraordinarily short. 163 lawyers are accepting new cases as of Sept. 20 — down from 280 available attorneys in January of this year and 410 attorneys in 2019.

Andrus told lawmakers he hopes that a pay increase will bring back some of those who have left. He said that the $150 an hour pay addresses a disparity between defense attorneys and state-funded prosecutors. He estimated that the “least expensive assistant district attorney” earns nearly $75 an hour, without financial responsibility for staff or an office.

But in order to get any new money from the state budget, the governor or a majority of each legislative caucus would have to agree to call a special legislative session.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not directly say whether Gov. Janet Mills would support a special session. In an emailed response to the Portland Press Herald Wednesday, they referred to other initiatives the governor has supported, including increasing hourly attorney rates from $60 to $80 in 2021 and hiring more support staff to manage the commission.

“The Governor appreciates the work the Commission has done to improve billing oversight and accountability. She will take into consideration the Commission’s funding requests, and she will continue to work with the Legislature to improve the delivery of legal services to low-income people in Maine to ensure their Constitutional right to counsel – a right that she values and has delivered herself, as someone who has repeatedly represented low-income clients throughout her own career,” Lindsay Crete, a spokesperson for the governor, said.

Joshua Tardy, who chairs the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, told lawmakers Wednesday he’s talked with the governor’s office about their immediate needs.

“The governor is aware of our need for a supplemental appropriation and the urgency of it,” Tardy said. “… I would agree that a special session is something that the Legislature and the executive branch should seriously consider.”

“Because you see the situation between now and January to be dire if we do not act sooner, in some fashion?” said Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield.

“I agree with that,” Tardy said.

Advertisement

The drop in attorneys and a steady increase in the number of cases coming in means the commission’s constitutional obligation to provide counsel to poor Mainers is becoming more difficult.

Thousands of cases continue to languish in Maine courts as a result of a COVID-19 related backlog. There were 27,600 pending misdemeanor and felony cases across Maine as of Sept. 9, 2022, according to the Maine Judicial Information System. There were only 16,988 pending cases in September of 2019, before the courts began delaying hearings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even if we weren’t losing attorneys, we wouldn’t have had enough people,” Andrus said during Wednesday’s meeting.

This was the commission’s fourth report to the Government Oversight Committee, which first ordered an investigation of the agency in late 2019 after a study from the Sixth Amendment Center cited “serious concerns” with potential overbilling, low pay rates and inadequate performance by some attorneys.

Committee members agreed Wednesday that their oversight of the commission would now end, acknowledging significant improvements over the last three years.

Andrus, who took over in 2021, said his office has had “substantial success” with management reform, but that he feels the commission’s ability to evolve is being held back by a lack of resources — especially attracting and retaining enough attorneys.

In August, the commission sent the legislature a $62 million budget proposal, more than twice their current budget. The request includes the new $150 rate, as well as four new public defender offices. But even if the governor includes that amount in her budget and lawmakers pass it, the commission wouldn’t have the money until later in 2023.

Related Headlines Impasse on funding leaves legal services for Maine’s poor in limbo

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: