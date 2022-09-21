GREENVILLE, N.C. – Neil Braxton, 43, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Neil was born in Greenville, N.C. and was a graduate of North Pitt High School. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Maine and moved back to Greenville, N.C. in November of 2021. He was currently employed as a supervisor with Sheetz on N. Memorial Drive.

Neil loved music, dancing, and especially loved his dog, Paisley, known as “Sweet Angel Baby”. He had a great sense of humor and was very witty.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret and James Mizell; stepfather, Dan Whitley; and uncle, William Mizell.

He is survived by his mother, Gwen Whitley; sister, Rhonda Barnhill and husband, John; nephew, Mason Sutton and friend, Karren New, all of Greenville, N.C.; and uncles, aunts; and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at his sister’s home, 3136 Sheppard Mill Rd., Greenville, N.C.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service and Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.smithfcs.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Tender Mercies Pet Organization,

767 NC-124 W,

Macclesfield, NC 27852

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous