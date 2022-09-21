GREENVILLE, N.C. – Neil Braxton, 43, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Neil was born in Greenville, N.C. and was a graduate of North Pitt High School. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Maine and moved back to Greenville, N.C. in November of 2021. He was currently employed as a supervisor with Sheetz on N. Memorial Drive.
Neil loved music, dancing, and especially loved his dog, Paisley, known as “Sweet Angel Baby”. He had a great sense of humor and was very witty.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret and James Mizell; stepfather, Dan Whitley; and uncle, William Mizell.
He is survived by his mother, Gwen Whitley; sister, Rhonda Barnhill and husband, John; nephew, Mason Sutton and friend, Karren New, all of Greenville, N.C.; and uncles, aunts; and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at his sister’s home, 3136 Sheppard Mill Rd., Greenville, N.C.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service and Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.smithfcs.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Tender Mercies Pet Organization,
767 NC-124 W,
Macclesfield, NC 27852
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.