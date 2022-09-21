The Patriots have already dealt with a couple of mobile quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Mitch Trubisky in the first two games.

On Sunday, they get another one. Only Lamar Jackson is much different. He’s not just a threat to scramble out of the pocket if the need arises. Jackson will run by design, and do plenty of damage.

The Ravens’ star quarterback, 1-1 lifetime against the Patriots, is one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. Jackson has thrown six touchdown passes already – three in each game.

And last week in a losing effort against Miami, he ran for 119 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run.

Steve Belichick, New England’s linebackers coach and defensive play caller, said the Patriots were plotting a strategy for containing Jackson and the Ravens during the home opener Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

“We’re grinding away on him … he’s a fantastic player, does everything well,” Belichick said Tuesday during a video conference. “He’s a very dangerous player, just like Mitch and Tua, but there’s a lot to prepare for with this offense, and it starts with him.”

During his first meeting against the Patriots in 2019, Jackson rushed 16 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass. Then in 2020, he rushed for 55 yards while tossing a pair of touchdown passes in a loss.

“He touches the ball every single play … but there’s a lot to prepare for with him,” said Belichick. “We’re excited about the challenge. We’re excited to play a home game. We’re embracing the challenge and the opportunity we have to get out on the field (and defend) this guy.”

TRADE: The Patriots are trading backup offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders, according to a league source.

Herron is part of a deal involving a swap of 2024 draft picks, according to the NFL Network. The exact draft compensation is not yet known.

Herron has not taken any offensive snaps this season. He was fourth on the depth chart behind starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn and fourth-year reserve Yodny Cajuste. Herron struggled mightily in training camp after initially being projected as the swing tackle.

PRACTICE REPORT: Fresh off their first victory of the season at Pittsburgh, the Patriots appear to be in good health.

The only exceptions at Wednesday’s practice were safety Kyle Dugger, who wore a compression sleeve on his right leg and seemed limited in warmups, and linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who was the only player missing from the active roster. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale returned after a two-game suspension.

TERRENCE MITCHELL’S time in New England has ended before the veteran cornerback played a single snap for the Patriots.

The Titans signed Mitchell off New England’s practice squad, according to reports. Mitchell opened training camp as one of the starting cornerbacks but fell down the depth chart quickly and wound up a cutdown day casualty.

New England’s cornerbacks have played well to start the season. The Patriots have held the Dolphins to 20 points and the Steelers to 14, and one of the touchdowns allowed in Miami was a Mac Jones strip sack.

