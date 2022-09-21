The University of Southern Maine is launching the final public phase of its largest-ever fundraising effort to support scholarships, investments in school programs and construction of an almost $60 million arts center that it hopes to start building this spring.

While the quiet phase of fundraising has already brought in nearly $40 million from large donors and foundations, USM officials plan to announce the final public phase of the $46 million Great University Campaign at an event Wednesday night.

The university first started planning for the campaign in 2018, under then-University President Glenn Cummings. Quiet fundraising began two years later in 2020. The school has now raised $39.5 million, largely through significant gifts given by individual donors and foundations, and is well on its way to reaching its goal of $46 million by June 2023.

Before the launch of this effort, USM’s largest fundraising campaign was a $27 million campaign dubbed “Transforming USM” that ran from 2004 to 2008 and paid for new facilities such as Hannaford Hall, the school’s 500-seat auditorium. USM Foundation President Ainsley Wallace said this campaign is like a continuation of the one completed around 15 years ago.

In the Transforming USM campaign people started to envision what having a vibrant university campus in Portland could look like, said Wallace. And now in the Great University Campaign, the school is “doing even more to strengthen the soul of the campus and amplify a place of excellence.”

The lion’s share of the money, $25 million, is slated to go toward building the news arts center, which is to be located on the school’s Portland campus. USM’s art center is currently located at its Gorham campus. The center still needs to be approved by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees, but assuming the board allows the project to go forward, the center will include an art gallery, a visual arts teaching space and a performing arts center with a 210-person seating capacity, according to the school. The rest of the money for the project, which is estimated to cost between $56 and $59 million, is expected to come from other philanthropic gifts and university resources, according to the school.

Advertisement

USM also plans to allocate significant funds, $15 million, to complete its student career and success center, which is currently under construction and according to the school’s website will cost a total of $26.6 million, $5 million towards programs educating students in areas where the state has significant workforce needs such as nursing, teaching, insurance and risk management and STEM, and at least $11 million towards scholarships. The original goal of the fundraising initiative was to raise $11 million for new scholarships but the school has at this point raised $13 million, particularly for that cause.

The money for scholarships will help the university grow the number of donor-funded scholarships it can award and increase the amount of money it can provide students, said Wallace.

Since 2015, the average undergraduate student debt burden has decreased from $28,800 to $24,000 per student upon graduation. Wallace said the scholarship money will help continue to bring that number down.

Although Cummings kicked off this undertaking, President Jacqueline Edmonson, who began her tenure with the school this year, will lead the school in completing it.

“This is the largest fundraising campaign the university has ever undertaken,” said Edmonson. “I’m excited to get it across the finish line.”

Edmonson came to the University of Maine from the Penn State University System, where she was the chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Greater Allegheny, a small campus near Pittsburgh, from 2017 until she moved on to USM this past summer. Edmonson has worked in higher education for around 25 years and has a Ph.D. in education from Penn State.

Although around 4,500 people have donated already, over a third of the money given thus far came two individual gifts. Maine philanthropist Suzi Osher gave $10 million specifically for the arts center. The Crewe Foundation, started by singer, songwriter and otherwise artist Bob Crewe, who is known for hits such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, gave $6 million, also for the arts center. Crewe lived the end of his life in Maine and the foundation is dedicated specifically to supporting the arts and LGBTQ communities in Maine.

The school went through an extensive process to decide what specific projects to fundraise for, said Wallace. Starting with the planning phase in 2018, the administration looked at all possible needs, then considered what donors would be willing to give money to and how donor appetite aligned with the school’s long-term goals in order to decide where to allocate money.

Throughout the process, the administration has conferred with alumni, board members and others involved with the school. Wallace said the administration has also had extensive and repeated conversations with faculty department heads and expects that the campaign will have significant faculty support.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: