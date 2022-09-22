BIDDEFORD — For those Biddeford Middle School students whose parents can’t afford to provide them with all they need, the Biddeford AMVETS Post 1 Ladies Auxiliary helped out recently.

“We were able to collect and donate over $500 worth of school and hygiene supplies,” AMVETS Post 1 Ladies Auxiliary Madam President Cathey Lessard said. “In addition we presented the Biddeford Middle School with a $600 check.”

“Our mission is to support Veterans and communities where there’s need,” she said. “Our schools are always in need. I reached out to Mr.Descoteaux (the BMS prinicipal) who gave us a list.”

Throughout the year, Biddeford schools receive various school supplies already inside donated backpacks. Middle school Principal Scott Descoteaux said “It was awfully nice working with Cathy ahead of time, where she asked specifically what our students could use and needed.”

The Ladies Auxiliary wanted to address the needs of those Biddeford families whom aren’t always able to provide school items their children need. Descoteaux said, “As a teaching point, I’ve always made an effort to instill our students with the goal of giving back as they grow. Nothing demonstrated that more than them seeing the example of giving back demonstrated by Cathy and the AMVETS.”

Post 1 includes many community families as members. Wife of the Sons Commander, Teri Lamontagne’s granddaughters made posters publicizing the effortof supporting the middle school. All three organizations are part of Post 1 — veterans, the Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS — and all contributed to the effort.

