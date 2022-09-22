SACO — A 94-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts, man died Tuesday, Sept. 20, as a result of an automobile crash on Main Street in the York Hill area of Saco that took place just before 5 p.m.

Allan Zenowitz was a passenger in a 2022 Mercedes driven by Joan Van Dorn, also of Cambridge. Zenowitz was found deceased in the vehicle as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

Van Dorn, 87, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not considered life threatening, Huntress said.

The initial investigation shows the Mercedes was traveling from Biddeford into Saco on Main Street when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and struck a traffic light pole in the area of 100 Main St., Huntress said.

No other vehicles were involved, he said. Officers found the Mercedes in the middle of the roadway when they arrived.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, police reconstructed the crash. The investigation was continuing, Huntress said on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: