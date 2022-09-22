SACO — Great Falls Construction recently completed construction on a project at Saco Young Elementary School. Project Manager and former Young School student, Zach Waters, led the team for the project at his old elementary school.

In early May of 2022 Great Falls Construction was selected to construct an addition to the Saco Young School campus. This addition is comprised of four additional classrooms, additional storage rooms, and offices. When Great Falls was awarded this project, Waters was excited to lead the team.

“I am a lifetime Saco resident, I went to school here,” he said, “my father went to school here before me and my son started first grade here last week.”

With three generations of Young School Students in his family, Waters was a natural fit for leadership on the project from Great Falls.

The project began in May and was recently completed with school starting Aug. 31.

