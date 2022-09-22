NEW HIRES

Kim Hamilton has joined Island Institute as Interim Chief Programs Officer, overseeing the institute’s climate, economy and leadership work. Hamilton was previously the president of FocusMaine and is a recognized leader in program design and organizational development.

Maya Johnston has joined Rinck Advertising as a graphic designer. Johnston has several years of experience as an in-house animator, specializing in 2D vector animation and motion design, including animating over 20 logos for various brands and organizations.

Gorham Savings Bank has hired Matt White as vice president, commercial banker. White brings more than a decade of commercial banking experience, most recently at Key Bank, where he excelled in commercial credit and relationship management.

Camden National Bank has hired James Dell’Anno as senior vice president, director of mortgage banking and consumer lending. Dell’Anno brings over 30 years of mortgage banking experience. He will be responsible for the vision, direction, and execution of the bank’s mortgage and consumer lending operations, as well as the sales team.

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce has hired Tim Gatz as the organization’s new executive director. Gatz comes to Yarmouth from the Maine Tourism Association, where he served as the director of advertising and membership. He plans to begin on Oct. 3. Gatz replaces Adrienne Nardi, who left in April to establish an events consulting business.

Advertisement

Read McNamara, Jr. has joined Maine Crisp as director of sales. McNamara joins the artisanal snack producer with more than 15 years of sales experience in the natural and organic food products sector.

PROMOTIONS

Lisa Ardia was promoted to associate director of media at Rinck Advertising. Ardia first joined Rinck in 2012 as a member of the digital development department and then made the transition to the media team. In her role, Ardia creates, analyzes, tracks, and optimizes paid search marketing campaigns for the agency’s clients including the Maine CDC, the Vermont Department of Health, Food Science, and MaineGeneral Health, among others.

RECOGNITIONS

Four Seasons Home Watch of Maine, owned and operated by Robert Hall, of Kennebunk, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year. The business was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.

GENERAL

Katahdin Trust and Varney Agency has relocated their businesses to a shared building located at 136 U.S. Route One in Scarborough. The branch is managed by Lauren Carpenter, branch manager and community banking officer.

Machias Savings Bank approved the following new corporators: Erin Barry, of Means Wealth Management in Bangor; Carol Carew, of Bucksport Regional Health Center in Bucksport; Lynne Darling, of Darlings in Bangor; Patrick Feeney, of Feeney Boat Shop & Little River Lobster in Cutler; Justin Freeman, of BBSC Certified Public Accountants in Brewer; Sarah Reinhart, of Eaton Peabody in Bangor; Dianne Tilton, of the Downeast Institute in Beals; and Melissa Vigue, of Bei Capelli Salon in Scarborough.

ITS, Inc. in Buxton has acquired Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader. Acrisure provides solutions for insurance, real estate services, cyber services, asset and wealth management, among other sectors. The entire ITS team will be retained as part of the acquisition.

Please send submissions to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous