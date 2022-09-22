The Republican Party bases much of its political platform on the sanctity of life. Texas now has a virtual ban on abortion; Florida has a ban after 15 weeks, and Arizona will have either a 15-week restriction, effective Saturday, or a near-total ban, depending on how a judge there rules.

Babies are important before they are born, but what about after? The recent actions of these states’ governors clearly answer that question. Sending migrant families, fleeing starvation and war, with their infants to parts unknown, with no warning, shows callous disrespect for lives.

These actions demonstrate that the phrases “right to life” and “family values” are nothing more than hollow political slogans to the Party of Lincoln!

William Frank

Sanford

