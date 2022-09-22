I will vote for Jessica Fay as my state representative on Nov. 8. She currently represents Raymond, Casco and Poland (District 66), and has been doing a remarkable job preserving our environment, protecting seniors, advocating for domestic-violence victims and keeping taxes low.
A Democrat, she is respected on both sides of the aisle and has sponsored legislation that has received overwhelming support from Republicans and other Democrats alike. And if there was ever a time that we need a respectful, calm, considerate and compassionate candidate, it is now.
She listens, she’s experienced and she’s getting the hard work done. So for me, a vote to reelect Jessica Fay just makes sense. And I hope it does for you, too.
Jeannine Oren
Casco
