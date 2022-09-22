LEWISTON — Maine Urgent Care in Topsham will close and consolidate with the Lewiston location at 685 Sabattus St. at the end of this month, according to a statement from Central Maine Healthcare.

The move, which takes effect Sept. 30, will allow the organization to increase staffing and urgent care access in Lewiston, the hospital network stated.

“Maine Urgent Care in Topsham has served as a vital resource to the local community,” said Jason Krupp, president of the Central Maine Medial Group and senior Vice President of Central Maine Healthcare. “This was especially true during the beginning of the pandemic, when it offered continual COVID-19 testing at a time when it was urgently needed.”

In the statement issued Thursday morning, Central Maine Healthcare noted that the consolidation does not mean the network is decreasing its overall presence in the Brunswick and Topsham region. Two new providers will join Topsham Family Medicine in the fall and one new provider will join Lisbon Family Practice.

The staff additions will allow Central Maine Healthcare to meet growing demand for primary care in the Brunswick and Topsham region, according to the statement. The Topsham Care Center, which shares the same location as the Maine Urgent Care facility on Topsham Fair Mall Road, will continue to offer a number of specialty services including cardiology, gastroenterology, surgical oncology, gynecology and more.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: