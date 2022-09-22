SACO – Patricia (Kilmartin) Golden, 62, of Saco passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by loved ones after sustaining injuries from a car accident.

Patricia was born in Portland on Aug. 7, 1960, daughter of Joseph and Bonnie Kilmartin. Patricia, or as many called her, “Patty”, spent her youth living in Portland, where she graduated from Catherine McAuley High School, class of 1978. During her time at McAuley she was a cheerleader and active in many other clubs and activities. She attended Saint Joseph’s college where she made lifelong friendships. She worked for New England Telephone for several years before moving to San Diego, Calif.

Patty met the love of her life, David, in early elementary school. The two later married at Saint Joseph’s Church on Dec. 5, 1981. Together they raised two wonderful daughters, Rachel and Caroline in the town of Yarmouth for 12 years before moving back to Portland where both her daughters graduated from McAuley as well. She was an excellent homemaker and wife, but being a mother was her true calling.

Patty had a love for all things outdoors. Over the years she walked thousands of miles with her dogs. She enjoyed biking, and spending time at the beach, however her great passion was gardening. She was a master gardener and spent countless hours perfecting and maintaining her homes.

Patty spent a great deal of time over the last 18 years at her home in Conway, N.H. where she went hiking, skiing, kayaking, and tubing down the Saco River.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Joseph A. Kilmartin; grandparents Grace and Sidney Coy; mother and father-in-law, Elaine and Thomas Golden; brother-in-law, Mark Golden and wife, Cindy Golden.

She is survived by her husband, David Golden; daughter, Rachel and Matthew Hume, daughter, Caroline Golden; mother, Bonnie S. Kilmartin; sister, Pamela Kilmartin, brother, James Kilmartin, brother, Sidney and Deborah Kilmartin; aunt, Sharon Binette; brothers-in-law Scott Golden and Brian and Elizabeth Golden; and many nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday Sept. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Portland on Monday Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at Willows in South Portland.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home.

Donations honoring Patricia can made to the

Animal Refuge League of Great Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

﻿

